Provenance Blockchain Price Down 36.2% This Week (HASH)

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Provenance Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $2.72 billion and approximately $219.42 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Provenance Blockchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Provenance Blockchain has traded 36.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Provenance Blockchain Token Profile

Provenance Blockchain’s launch date was April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Provenance Blockchain is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain. Provenance Blockchain’s official website is provenance.io. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Provenance Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain is a public blockchain network designed and developed to support financial service industry needs by providing a ledger, registry, and exchange across multiple financial assets and markets. Provenance Blockchain includes an on-chain governance mechanism for managing software updates and improvements as well as for governing the use of the Provenance Blockchain community funds. Users holding staked Hash tokens can participate in voting on governance proposals which drive the evolving configuration of the blockchain.”

