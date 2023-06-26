QUASA (QUA) Price Down 5% Over Last 7 Days

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 26th. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $177.07 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017195 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00019006 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013973 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,435.69 or 1.00051047 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00138595 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $177.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

