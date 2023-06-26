Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.26

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 58933 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Rakuten Group Stock Down 3.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68.

About Rakuten Group

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

