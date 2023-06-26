Raymond James Lowers Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$26.50

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$26.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$32.25 to C$27.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$20.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 2.23. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of C$20.51 and a 52-week high of C$34.64.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

