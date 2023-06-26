Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $16,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 103,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 165,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21,228 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $96.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $140.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

