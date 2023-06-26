Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN stock traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $775.97. 98,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,895. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $765.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $760.00. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $563.82 and a 1-year high of $837.55. The firm has a market cap of $84.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $811.00 to $816.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $864.73.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.80, for a total transaction of $900,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,033,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.80, for a total transaction of $900,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,033,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total transaction of $81,931.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,605,397.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,620 shares of company stock worth $3,691,302. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

