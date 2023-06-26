Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.55.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $151,641.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 28,536 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $139.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $112.23 and a 12 month high of $153.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $1.79. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 23.10%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

