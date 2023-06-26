Request (REQ) 1-Day Volume Reaches $613,891.56

Request (REQ) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0774 or 0.00000256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $77.35 million and approximately $613,891.56 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00019067 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014031 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,233.01 or 0.99982906 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

