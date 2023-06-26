Request Trading 10.2% Higher Over Last Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0786 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. Request has a total market cap of $78.59 million and $437,685.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017318 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00018950 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014064 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,214.98 or 1.00047302 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08076777 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $476,083.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.