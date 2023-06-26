Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for DICE Therapeutics (DICE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DICE):

6/21/2023 – DICE Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/21/2023 – DICE Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/21/2023 – DICE Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at SVB Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

6/20/2023 – DICE Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating.

6/20/2023 – DICE Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/20/2023 – DICE Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

6/20/2023 – DICE Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/20/2023 – DICE Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00.

5/24/2023 – DICE Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

5/22/2023 – DICE Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

DICE Therapeutics Stock Performance

DICE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.71. 1,970,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,627. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.52. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.69. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $46.90.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Gp, Llc sold 2,492,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $115,918,501.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other DICE Therapeutics news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Gp, Llc sold 2,492,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $115,918,501.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 16,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $493,071.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,655,831 shares of company stock valued at $121,811,510 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 302.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 265.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions as effectively as systemic biologics.

