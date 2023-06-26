Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Toll Brothers (TOL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL):

6/15/2023 – Toll Brothers was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/14/2023 – Toll Brothers had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

6/14/2023 – Toll Brothers had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $76.00 to $88.00.

6/7/2023 – Toll Brothers was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/31/2023 – Toll Brothers is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.

5/28/2023 – Toll Brothers was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/25/2023 – Toll Brothers was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

5/25/2023 – Toll Brothers was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/25/2023 – Toll Brothers had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $70.00 to $76.00.

5/24/2023 – Toll Brothers had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $63.00 to $73.00.

5/20/2023 – Toll Brothers was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/12/2023 – Toll Brothers was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Toll Brothers stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,543. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $77.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.58 and a 200 day moving average of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.96. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.70%.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $5,124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,091.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,547 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,091.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $39,241.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,618.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,539,929 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

