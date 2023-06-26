Restore (LON:RST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $245.00

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 245 ($3.13) and last traded at GBX 246 ($3.15), with a volume of 172800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250 ($3.20).

RST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Restore from GBX 590 ($7.55) to GBX 550 ($7.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Restore from GBX 450 ($5.76) to GBX 400 ($5.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £336.82 million, a P/E ratio of 2,046.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 272.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 302.24.

In related news, insider Neil Ritchie acquired 6,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.67) per share, for a total transaction of £19,972.33 ($25,556.40). Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.

