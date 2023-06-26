Reviewing Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) and Tencent (OTC:TCTZF)

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) and Tencent (OTC:TCTZF – Get Rating) are both communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Angi and Tencent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Angi alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angi -5.97% -8.38% -4.62% Tencent N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Angi and Tencent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angi $1.89 billion 0.87 -$128.45 million ($0.22) -14.77 Tencent N/A N/A N/A $2.34 18.38

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tencent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Angi. Angi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tencent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

11.4% of Angi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of Tencent shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Angi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Angi and Tencent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angi 0 3 6 0 2.67 Tencent 0 0 0 0 N/A

Angi currently has a consensus target price of $5.85, indicating a potential upside of 80.00%. Given Angi’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Angi is more favorable than Tencent.

Summary

Tencent beats Angi on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Angi

(Get Rating)

Angi Inc. connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services. The company also owns and operates Leads digital marketplace service that connects consumers with professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; offers consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as book appointments online, connect with service professionals. In addition, it operates Handy, a platform for household services; Angi Roofing, which provides roof replacement and repair services; and home services marketplaces under the Travaux, MyHammer, Werkspot, MyBuilder, and Travaux.com brands. The company was formerly known as ANGI Homeservices Inc. and changed its name to Angi Inc. in March 2021. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Angi Inc. is a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

About Tencent

(Get Rating)

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc. Its enterprise business comprises marketing solutions, which offers digital tools including user insight, creative management, placement strategy, digital assets management, etc.; and cloud services, such as cloud computing, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, security and other technologies for financial services, education, healthcare, retail, industry, transport, energy, and radio & television application. In addition, the company operates innovation business, which includes artificial intelligences; and discover and develops enterprise and next-generation technologies for food production, energy, and water management application. Tencent Holdings Limited was formerly known as Tencent (BVI) Limited and changed its name to Tencent Holding Limited in February 2004. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.