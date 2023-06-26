Reviewing Majestic Capital (OTCMKTS:MAJCQ) & Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE)

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) and Majestic Capital (OTCMKTS:MAJCQ – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Universal Insurance and Majestic Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Insurance $1.22 billion 0.39 -$22.26 million ($0.51) -30.57 Majestic Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Majestic Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Universal Insurance.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

65.3% of Universal Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of Universal Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Majestic Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Universal Insurance and Majestic Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Insurance 0 0 1 0 3.00 Majestic Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Universal Insurance presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.53%. Given Universal Insurance’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Universal Insurance is more favorable than Majestic Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Insurance and Majestic Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Insurance -1.25% -2.69% -0.30% Majestic Capital N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Universal Insurance beats Majestic Capital on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages. The company also advises on actuarial issues, oversees distribution, administers claims payments, performs policy administration and underwriting, and assists with reinsurance negotiations; places and manages reinsurance programs for the insurance entities; and operates Clovered.com, a digital agency for carrier partners and utilization of digital applications for adjusting claims. It offers its products through a network of independent agents, as well as direct-to-consumer online solutions, including digital insurance agency. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Majestic Capital

Majestic Capital, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides workers' compensation insurance products. The company underwrites workers' compensation insurance products through independent insurance brokers and agents to various size businesses; and excess and frequency coverage policies to self-insured entities. It offers primary workers' compensation insurance to employers in Alaska, Arizona, California, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Utah, Virginia, and Washington. The company also engages in underwriting reinsurance. In addition, it offers various management services, including general management, underwriting, risk assessment, general recordkeeping, and regulatory compliance services; safety and loss control services; and claims management services to self-insured groups under fee-for-service arrangements. Further, the company acts as a broker for insurers and places the excess coverage for the groups. It serves transportation, healthcare, wholesale and retail, manufacturing, and hospitality industries; contractors; and colleges and universities. Majestic Capital, Ltd. was formerly known as CRM Holdings, Ltd. and changed its name to Majestic Capital, Ltd. in May 2010. Majestic Capital, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

