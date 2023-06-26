Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 30,622 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 422.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,622 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,081,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,959,669. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $69.09 and a 12 month high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.187 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.