Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 34.7% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 19,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 155.7% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 114,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after buying an additional 69,483 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 17.1% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 20.9% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in shares of 3M by 32.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

3M Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,040. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a one year low of $92.38 and a one year high of $152.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

