Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $5.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,242 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,689,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,021.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,624 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,734,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,241 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.87 on Monday, hitting $96.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,119. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.95 and its 200 day moving average is $97.35. The firm has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

