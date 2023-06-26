Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Increases Holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,891,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,459 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF comprises 1.8% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned 47.40% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF worth $108,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 3,395.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period.

JMOM traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $41.29. 487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,242. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $34.37 and a twelve month high of $42.22. The company has a market cap of $249.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.28.

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

