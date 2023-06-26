Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $6,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moller Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 95,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth $564,000. Sharper & Granite LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.89. 43,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,367. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.69. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $72.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

