Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,671,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766,712 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $156,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $647,165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,644,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013,814 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4,898.7% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,085,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963,780 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,393,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,452,000.

Shares of VGIT stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.98. 190,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,482. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.64. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

