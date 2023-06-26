Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.25. 460,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,727,903. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1971 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

