Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Trims Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $22,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE LLY traded down $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $457.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $434.30 billion, a PE ratio of 72.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.88. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $296.32 and a fifty-two week high of $465.26.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.00.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,279,783 shares of company stock worth $510,549,964. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.