Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires 22,103 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,103 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 761.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 82,253 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,245,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Veery Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $48.19 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $49.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.46.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

