Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Cuts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,101 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $227,839,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $190,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $98.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $112.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.60. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $74.87 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 68.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

