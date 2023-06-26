Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Cuts Stock Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,579 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in BP were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BP in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of BP by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in BP during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP opened at $34.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.92. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $41.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.74.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. BP had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $56.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.3966 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BP. StockNews.com started coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. AlphaValue upgraded shares of BP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. DZ Bank downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BP from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.71.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

