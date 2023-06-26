Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $1.10 Million Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $412,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $60.48 on Monday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $62.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

