Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $1.85 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises about 0.6% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLUE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,654,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,057,000 after purchasing an additional 78,041 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,144,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,097,000 after acquiring an additional 336,924 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,141,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,284,000 after acquiring an additional 246,661 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,741 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,572,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares during the period.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance
Shares of VLUE opened at $91.16 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.61 and a 200-day moving average of $92.58.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF from StockNews.com
- Three High-Dividend Yield Stocks For Stable Income And Growth
- Generative AI is Driving Yext to Up Its Full-Year Guidance
- Is A Reversal On The Horizon For Snap?
- ImmunoGen Stock Continues to Defy Gravity on Phase 2 Trials
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.