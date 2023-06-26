Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $16.32 Million Holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,232 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF comprises 5.3% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton owned approximately 0.41% of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF worth $16,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 912.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 920,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,347,000 after acquiring an additional 138,544 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 29,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,241,000.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF stock opened at $49.69 on Monday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.51.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

