Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $242,000 Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,672 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $132.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.61. The company has a market cap of $159.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $464,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $464,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,071,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 253,120 shares of company stock valued at $33,850,091. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

