Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $259,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton cut its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Marriott International by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Marriott International by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

Marriott International Stock Down 2.4 %

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,510.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,284 shares of company stock worth $4,096,526. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $171.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.52. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $133.07 and a one year high of $183.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.33%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

