Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $295,000 Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 8.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.12.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $49.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $69.22. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.32%.

In other news, Director Steven D. Black acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

