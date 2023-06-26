Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $3.78 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.2% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,341,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,066 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,005,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,935,000 after buying an additional 1,155,693 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,835,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,195,000 after buying an additional 384,260 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,581,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,866,000 after acquiring an additional 201,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Mellon University lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Mellon University now owns 3,121,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,785,000 after acquiring an additional 168,730 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IEMG opened at $48.73 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average is $48.73. The firm has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

