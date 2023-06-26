Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $885,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $179.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.69 and a 200-day moving average of $178.38. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

