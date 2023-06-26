Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,325 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after buying an additional 202,945,771 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,173,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,787,000 after purchasing an additional 908,280 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,882,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,452 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,055,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,582,000 after purchasing an additional 787,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,967,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,775,000 after purchasing an additional 725,123 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $33.91 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.19.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.