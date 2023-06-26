Royal Bank of Canada Increases Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$220.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KXS. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$203.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Kinaxis Stock Performance

TSE KXS opened at C$176.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$181.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$168.68. Kinaxis has a 1 year low of C$124.90 and a 1 year high of C$191.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinaxis

Kinaxis ( TSE:KXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$135.77 million. Kinaxis had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinaxis will post 1.8390453 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Anne Gillian Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$184.00, for a total transaction of C$2,760,000.00. In related news, Director Pamela Sue Passman sold 5,649 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$179.68, for a total value of C$1,015,027.57. Also, Senior Officer Anne Gillian Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$184.00, for a total value of C$2,760,000.00. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Kinaxis



Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

See Also

