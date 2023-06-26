Royal Bank of Canada Raises KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $52.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KBH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on KB Home from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a hold rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on KB Home from $42.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.04.

KB Home Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $52.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.58 and its 200-day moving average is $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61. KB Home has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $52.40.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.61. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

KB Home declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 22nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,648,835.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,098,000 after acquiring an additional 108,191 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,188,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,187 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in KB Home by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,794,000 after acquiring an additional 21,677 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,833,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,255,000 after acquiring an additional 119,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in KB Home by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

