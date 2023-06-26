Saitama Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.44 Million (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 26th. In the last week, Saitama has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. One Saitama token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Saitama has a total market capitalization of $40.03 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Saitama Profile

Saitama (SAITAMA) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,451,679,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Saitama is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama.

Saitama Token Trading

