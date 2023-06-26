SALT (SALT) Market Cap Achieves $3.13 Million

SALT (SALT) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 26th. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.0261 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. SALT has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $10,886.22 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SALT has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00019067 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014031 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,233.01 or 0.99982906 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02853523 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $11,696.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.