Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $6.01. 215,740 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,244,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Sana Biotechnology Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average is $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity at Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. Gener Flagship sold 347,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $2,285,505.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,447,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,511,986.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sana Biotechnology news, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. Gener Flagship sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $510,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,425,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,879,830.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. Gener Flagship sold 347,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $2,285,505.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,447,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,511,986.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 633,628 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,079 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANA. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

