Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $68.17 on Thursday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $95.26.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. It offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, as well as software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and membrane filters, glass and quartz microfibre filters, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.