Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Position Boosted by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up 2.1% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,581,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,553,041. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

