Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,208 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 318.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $24.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.