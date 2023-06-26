Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Boosted by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.76. 1,350,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,348,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.73. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

