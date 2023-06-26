Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 148.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 149,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 580.0% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $70.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.73. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

