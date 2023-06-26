Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Acquires 26,215 Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTC. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 56.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 33.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $289,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTC traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.50. 19,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,438. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.38 and a 200 day moving average of $75.79. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.09 and a 52-week high of $79.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2442 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

