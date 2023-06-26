Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Gap Up to $5.30

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.30, but opened at $5.44. Seres Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 105,688 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCRB. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). The business had revenue of ($0.52) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,977.08% and a negative net margin of 3,509.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Seres Therapeutics news, insider David S. Ege sold 7,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $36,527.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,696 shares in the company, valued at $309,822.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seres Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.