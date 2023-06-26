ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in ServiceNow by 5.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in ServiceNow by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.94.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $543.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $110.72 billion, a PE ratio of 277.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $576.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $502.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.88.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,686.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,956 shares of company stock valued at $15,088,178 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.