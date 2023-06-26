Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Lowered to GBX 2,800 at Berenberg Bank

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,850 ($36.47) to GBX 2,800 ($35.83) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.61% from the company’s previous close.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 2,625 ($33.59) to GBX 2,405 ($30.77) in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($37.11) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,750 ($35.19) to GBX 2,800 ($35.83) in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.39) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,894 ($37.03).

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

LON:SHEL traded up GBX 22.50 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,341 ($29.96). The stock had a trading volume of 7,067,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,313,343. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,367.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,386.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £158.25 billion, a PE ratio of 499.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 1,908.60 ($24.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,613.50 ($33.44).

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.