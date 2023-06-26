Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Receives GBX 2,894 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,898.55 ($37.09).

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHEL. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($38.39) to GBX 2,850 ($36.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,987 ($38.22) to GBX 2,854 ($36.52) in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Shell to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 2,625 ($33.59) to GBX 2,405 ($30.77) in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($37.11) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shell Price Performance

LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,308.50 ($29.54) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,367.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,386.50. Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,908.60 ($24.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,613.50 ($33.44). The firm has a market cap of £156.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 494.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell Announces Dividend

About Shell

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,961.62%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

