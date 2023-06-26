Shore Point Advisors LLC Invests $636,000 in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC owned about 0.82% of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 700,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,819,000 after purchasing an additional 23,734 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,835,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 49,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 25,472 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,153,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $405,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

XONE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.70. 2,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,392. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $49.39 and a 1-year high of $50.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.81.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

